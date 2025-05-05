Axent and Retelit sign a strategic agreement to enhance connectivity between Spain and Italy

Retelit, a leading Italian telecommunications company focused on the B2B market, Axent, a Spanish wholesale telecom infrastructure operator specialising in connectivity services, have joined forces to strengthen connectivity between Spain and Italy with redundant infrastructure from Madrid to Milan, passing through Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa.

This collaboration leverages Retelit's extensive international network, along with its landing stations and submarine cables, and Axent’s robust network as a leading provider of data centre connectivity, improving network resilience, latency and coverage while offering high-performance B2B services between Madrid and Milan.

Specifically, Axent is expanding its coverage to Italy while Retelit is strengthening its presence on the Iberian Peninsula with a new route from Madrid to the Barcelona CLS.

"The agreement with Axent once again demonstrates Retelit's strong international positioning, as a key partner for international operators to expand their capacity and service offering, thanks to the quality of its infrastructure and the high level of customisation of its solutions." said Diego Teot, head of OTT, Media & Telco at Retelit. "The direct connection between these key cities enhances international connectivity, ensuring low latency and high reliability and further strengthens Italy’s strategic role as a crossroads of connecting infrastructure in the Mediterranean."

“As part of our international expansion strategy, Axent is strengthening its presence in Europe with the launch of a new route that reaches as far as Italy, in particular Milan, the heart of Italian internet traffic and a strategic location for interconnection with national and international telco operators. Axent will be able to provide connectivity services with redundant and direct connections from Barcelona to Milan” said Peng Yan, CCO of Axent.

