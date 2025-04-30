AWS to train 100,000 in AI skills by 2030

As a result, the technology giant will work with schools, universities, businesses and government bodies to help people prepare for entry-level tech jobs.

Students will be able to learn through real-world challenges and courses focused on high-demand areas like AI, cybersecurity and big data, combining online training, hands-on learning and employer connections to build real-world skills.

The move comes as research by Strand Partners for AWS revealed that nearly half (47%) of new UK jobs will need AI knowledge within three years, but 41% of employers are already struggling to find workers with digital skills.

Meanwhile, the data also revealed at least one UK business is adopting AI every minute, with over half (52%) of UK businesses now using AI, up from 39% last year.

Meanwhile, some 46% of UK businesses state that a lack of digital skills has slowed down their business.

AWS managing director for UK, Germany and international organisations of public sectors, John Davies, said: “Removing barriers to accessing digital skills training is critical for helping the UK to become a digital leader.

“We are delighted to launch the AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance in the UK to address the digital skills gap by creating flexible, accessible training programmes for students looking to pursue a career in technology.”

AI and Digital Government Minister Feryal Clark added: “We need to make sure that students and young people in every community have the skills they need to explore successful, long-lasting careers in tech - putting them in the driving seat of the UK’s digital revolution.

“The AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance will be key to that effort, with a partnership that also helps us to deliver a modern digital government fit for the future. Making sure citizens from all corners of the country can benefit from technology is how we’re putting our Plan for Change into action.”

Since launching in 2023, the programme has already partnered with over 990 schools and 780 employers in countries like the US, Spain and Germany, and is part of the company’s wider investment in UK jobs and training.

RELATED STORIES

AWS pledges £8bn investment in UK digital infrastructure

AWS growth stalls while Amazon bets big on AI in 2025