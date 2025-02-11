AWS partners with stc to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

As a result, stc Group has been named a System Integrator Premier partner, the highest tier in the AWS Partner programme. The group will leverage AWS's cloud infrastructure and generative AI/ML services to enhance its offerings.

According to the company, the partnership was launched to scale cloud-based workloads and foster AI-powered innovation across sectors like healthcare, finance, sports, education, energy, industrial, logistics and government throughout the Middle East.

Together, the companies aim to empower businesses with secure, scalable and compliant cloud and AI solutions.

Meanwhile, stc Group and AWS will also provide detailed guidance and services to support stc Group’s customers in migrating to the AWS cloud and adopting generative AI/ML services.

The strategic collaboration between stc Group and AWS emphasises local content development, advancing sustainability initiatives and promoting knowledge sharing, the companies revealed.

stc Group, chief business officer, Riyadh Muawad, said “AWS shares our vision of advancing the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Through this strategic collaboration, the group strategy and its subsidiaries to target critical sectors in the Kingdom, we will create cutting-edge solutions, develop local talent, and pave the way for a digitally advanced future in Saudi Arabia.”

AWS VP of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Tanuja Randery, said: “This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in contributing towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030. It underlines technology’s transformative role in advancing key sectors including healthcare, finance, sports, education, energy, and industrial and logistics.

“Through this long-term partnership, AWS and stc Group will empower different organizations with the latest solutions, ensuring Saudi talent is equipped to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy.”

