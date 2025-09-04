AWS AI MD on doubling down on US infrastructure and agentic AI innovation

As a result, the move is expected to create 1,250 high-skilled jobs and support thousands more across construction and the broader data centre supply chain.

Speaking to Capacity, Taimur Rashid, AWS’ managing director of generative AI innovation centre, discusses the strategy behind this and other investments, the role of agentic AI and the future of cloud infrastructure.

New investments in new regions

Alongside Pennsylvania, the technology giant announced plans to invest $11 billion in Georgia as well as $10 billion in North Carolina.

He added that AWS wants to offer customers more choices by expanding to new regions.

Rashid says: “We've been very specific and intentional because there's a variety of benefits we can get, from an infrastructure standpoint, power supply standpoint, but also the economic impact we can bring here.

“In the jobs created in these areas, highly specialised tech roles, construction jobs, it helps boost local economies and supports broader growth that we can bring through cloud computing and AI.”

Rashid adds: “The investment is important right now because there is a lot of demand for AI. When you look at Gen AI, the demand we've experienced over the past couple of years, and now even more so with the focus on agentic AI.”

Beyond infrastructure, the technology giant is also investing in expertise, as Rashid explains: “One of the things we've done, not only with infrastructure investment, but also doubling down on the Innovation Centre, is bringing human expertise to help customers with this fast-growing, highly demanded topic of agentic AI."

The generative AI innovation centre

Rashid leads AWS’s Generative AI Innovation Centre, a resource hub that helps customers adopt generative and agentic AI.

“The Innovation Centre started two years ago with an investment. Based on the progress and overall adoption of Generative AI, this $100 million investment goes towards more agentic AI capabilities,” he explains.

This new funding supports deepening collaboration with start-ups, scaling partnerships, and developing cutting-edge expertise.

“We see unique value in bringing start-ups closer to the Innovation Centre to learn best practices, our approach, and methodology”, he notes.

“At the same time, we want to double down on how we forward deploy resources for customers to get maximum value quickly.”

Powering AI sustainability

With AI workloads known to demand unprecedented energy, Rashid addressed how AWS plans to manage these power needs responsibly.

“With generative AI, the demand for power is sort of unprecedented compared to what we've seen in cloud computing,” he states.

However, despite the company getting their power needs addressed with its regular power suppliers, Rashid states it is also important to realise that Gen AI and agentic AI continue to be broadly adopted.

“The power profile changes,” he notes.

As a result, the solution includes exploring alternative energy sources, hence the strategic investments with nuclear power as well.

Agentic AI in AWS’ future

Rashid stressed the transformative potential of agentic AI in the technology giant’s future.

“I look at agents playing a much broader role. First, leveraging foundational work we've already established with generative AI, which provides the foundation for agents to be built on,” according to Rashid.

“Customising models on unique datasets and having control over accuracy and cost is fundamental now that you can build agents using those customised models,” he says.

“Agents will be absolutely important and critical to our strategy because they allow customers to maximise ROI from their AI investments.

He continues: “Agents modularise specific work people do- not just content summarisation, generation, or reasoning- but the ability to take action on that. When AI can take action on what it reasons, you can drive more ROI over time.”

Looking ahead

“I think we'll continue to see agentic AI become more pervasive. We’re just at the start of this.” Rashid predicts.

Key focus areas include making agentic AI “more explainable, more auditable, and ensuring it complies with customer policies and governance.”

Additionally, integration with enterprise systems and increasing autonomy balanced with real-time controllability will shape the evolution, he claims.

“We expect agentic AI to dramatically improve productivity across industries,” he concludes.

