Australian real estate giant plans A$4bn raise for data centre expansion

According to regulatory filings seen by Reuters , the firm is planning to issue 119.42 million shares at A$33.5 (USD$21.28) each.

Goodman Group claims it already owns 5 gigawatts in data centres , both completed and under construction, but chief executive Greg Goodman told investors it plans to increase that number to meet growing demands for AI and cloud services.

Goodman-owned data centres include a brand new 300MW facility in Tokyo, Japan and a 22MW site in Hong Kong.

The Australian firm is also backing sizable data centre projects in Sydney and Los Angeles, as well as a 1,000MW campus in Tokyo.

Goodman Group’s latest filing shows it plans to increase data centre investment to capitalise on the ongoing digital infrastructure boom.

Goodman said the escalating demand for data centres has created “a step change for the growth of our business”.

He told investors that demand for its data centres will provide an estimated end value of more than $10 billion.

