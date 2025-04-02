Australia plans spectrum licence extensions with an eye on private networks
Australia plans spectrum licence extensions with an eye on private networks

Ben Wodecki
April 02, 2025 08:21 AM
Australia’s telecoms regulatory has laid out its views on options for the future use of spectrum licences, expressing favour in extending most licences due to expire between 2028 and 2032.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) outlined that most of the licences for wide-area wireless broadband should be renewed as they “will continue to promote the long-term public interest”.

The regulator is, however, looking into 2.3 GHz licences for private networks in remote areas and what it described as “inefficiencies” with the 3.4 GHz band, used for network capacity and fixed wireless.

Adam Suckling, deputy chair of the ACMA, said: “Decisions affecting licences held by the mobile operators will shape the Australian telecommunications market and the services that it delivers for consumers for the next 20 years.

“The considerations are complex, but the long-term public interest guides our thinking. That means keeping in focus every Australian who uses a mobile phone, catches a train, or relies on free-to-air news, including for information on natural disasters such as the recent Cyclone Alfred.”

In addition to looking into specific use cases like private networks, the Australian regulator is exploring the idea of offering licences for smaller players, in particular, operators “interested in providing localised wide area wireless broadband services”.

“We want to see further innovation in smaller markets,” Suckling said. “While that is possible under current licensing arrangements, it is just not happening, so we want to remove any impediments.”

The regulator favours extending broadband licences from 11 to 16 years, stating that this aligns with the expiration of ongoing spectrum licences in bands used for wireless broadband not included within scope of its review.

“Competition and choice, potential alternative use, service continuity for end-users, and operators delivering on investment, innovation and coverage all informed the ACMA’s approach,” Suckling added.

Australia’s biggest operators, including Telstra, Optus, TPG and NBN, all have licences up for renewal, with the regulator keen to renew their access, provided they use their spectrum allocation “efficiently and effectively and in the long-term public interest”.

The regulator values the spectrum held by the four operators at between $5 billion and $6.2 billion.

The ACMA is seeking feedback on its views before finalising the policy framework, with stakeholder views, with Suckling adding to the call for views: “These licences will significantly shape the future of Australia’s telecommunications landscape, so it’s important we include as many views in the decision-making process as we can.”

NewsPolicy and RegulationGovernanceAsia PacificWireless
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
