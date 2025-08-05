Project Kuiper explained: Australia’s bid to improve internet access with Amazon

Project Kuiper is partnering with NBN Co, a state-owned telecommunications company in Australia, to bring low Earth orbit satellite broadband to rural Australia.

The deal is set to provide high-speed internet access to roughly 300,000 homes and businesses that NBN Co’s terrestrial network doesn’t reach.

Crucially, the agreement stands to transform internet access across regional, rural and remote Australia to bring fast and reliable satellite internet when the service launches in Australia from the middle of 2026.

Project Kuiper stands to provide affordable internet access to unserved and underserved communities around the world. Amazon believes the agreement with Australia represents a significant move to bridge the digital divide for Australians.

“We’ve designed Project Kuiper to be the most advanced satellite system ever built, and we’re combining that innovation with Amazon’s long track record of making everyday life better for customers,” says Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology at Amazon's Project Kuiper.

“We’re proud to be working with NBN to bring Kuiper to even more customers and communities across Australia and look forward to creating new opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people in rural and remote parts of the country.”

The project has a network of more than 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit with next-generation customer terminals, ground gateways and global networking and infrastructure. Amazon explains that Project Kuiper satellites orbit closer to the planet to reduce latency and therefore offer faster internet.

To date, Project Kuiper has successfully launched 78 satellites across three launches, with plans for 80+ additional rocket launches to complete the constellation, Amazon says. When fully deployed, the network could reach virtually any location on the planet, including remote sites.

For Australians living in rural and remote areas, Project Kuiper could enable them to have full participation in the digital economy. This could involve access to remote work opportunities, distance education and online learning, telehealth services, streaming entertainment and reliable communications with family and friends.

“Australia’s vast geography presents unique connectivity challenges that traditional infrastructure often can't overcome,” explains Joe Lathan, Amazon Project Kuiper, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. “This partnership with NBN Co represents our commitment to solving these challenges through innovation and collaboration.

“Beyond just connecting devices, we're focused on the human impact – helping small businesses reach global markets, ensuring students have the same educational resources as their city counterparts and keeping families connected during emergencies.

“We believe every Australian deserves world-class internet access, regardless of their postcode.”

By leveraging NBN Co's established presence in Australia and Project Kuiper’s advanced satellite technology, the collaboration with Amazon aims to create new opportunities for hundreds of thousands of Australians.

According to Reuters, Project Kuiper was selected by Australia over Elon Musk’s Starlink, despite the internet constellation already having more than 250,000 customers in Australia.

This move could indicate that Australia is prioritising sovereign infrastructure more. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced a US$13 billion data centre investment in Australia to strengthen existing AWS infrastructure in the country.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon accelerates US’ leadership in AI with $20bn data centre investment

Amazon plans $13bn data centre investment in Australia

AWS fires first shot: CMA report ‘disregards clear evidence of robust competition'