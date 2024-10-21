Meet the 7 CEOs of Atos from the last 3 years

These frequent transitions reflect the company’s internal challenges, financial struggles, and ongoing restructuring efforts.

Here's a look at the seven executives who have taken the helm of Atos since 2021.

Elie Girard (2019–October 2021)

Elie Girard took over as CEO of Atos in November 2019 after Thierry Breton left the role to join the European Commission.

Girard’s tenure focused on digital transformation and driving growth, but by 2021, financial underperformance and missed strategic targets led to his departure in October 2021

Rodolphe Belmer (January 2022–July 2022)

Rodolphe Belmer was appointed to replace Elie Girard in January 2022.

However, his leadership was short-lived, lasting only six months. Belmer resigned in July 2022, citing difficulties in implementing the company's restructuring and growth plans.

His exit marked the first of several rapid leadership changes.

Nourdine Bihmane (July 2022–October 2023)

After Belmer’s departure, Nourdine Bihmane, a long-serving Atos executive, was appointed CEO.

Bihmane aimed to steer the company through its restructuring and improve performance, but the company’s challenges persisted. He held the position until October 2023.

Yves Bernaert (October 2023)

Yves Bernaert took over from Bihmane in October 2023, but his time as CEO was fleeting. Bernaert resigned shortly after, reportedly due to "differences in opinion" over the strategic direction of the company.

Paul Saleh (October 2023–July 2024)

Paul Saleh, who had been serving as the Group CFO of Atos since August 2023, was appointed CEO following Bernaert’s departure in October last year.

In his position, he was tasked with overseeing Atos during a critical restructuring phase, including the planned sale of its Tech Foundations business and Big Data & Security (BDS) division.

Jean-Pierre Mustier (July 2024-present)

Pierre Mustier, the former CEO of UniCredit, was brought in to head up the firm earlier this year.

As CEO, he assumed a more executive role, concentrating on guiding the company’s strategic direction and overseeing its 95,000 employees across offices in over 60 countries.

Phillipe Salle (February 2025)

Salle is set to succeed Jean-Pierre Mustier, who has been CEO of Atos since July 2024, after initially joining the company as chairman in October 2023.

Salle's most recent role was CEO of Emeria, a real estate technology and services group. He also brings extensive experience in IT consultancy, having previously served as CEO of Altran Group, which was later integrated into Capgemini.