Atos appoints seventh CEO in three years

Salle is set to succeed Jean-Pierre Mustier, who has served as CEO since July this year, after initially joining Atos as chairman in October 2023.

Salle’s most recent position was CEO of real estate technology and services group Emeria. He also brings significant experience in IT consultancy, having served as CEO of Altran Group, which later became part of Capgemini.

Commenting on his appointment, Salle, said: “It is with great enthusiasm and conviction that I join the Atos Group.

“I am aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but also of the Group's strengths, from the quality of its services to the ongoing commitment of its employees, which will enable us, together, to open a new chapter in the group's history."

However, Salle’s appointment marks the financially troubled IT services provider's seventh chief executive in three years.

Mustier took over as CEO from Paul Saleh, who held the position from January 2024, after succeeding Yves Bernaert, who had served for just over a year.

Before that, the CEO role was jointly held by Nourdine Bihmane, Philippe Oliva and Diane Galbe, following Rodolphe Belmer’s brief tenure.

Mustier continued: " I am delighted to welcome Philippe Salle to the Board. Philippe Salle is a highly experienced executive whose qualities and expertise in leading blue-chip companies will be a crucial asset as Atos looks to the future.

“He has also an extensive track record in creating shareholders value. We will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and the effective deployment of the Group's business and restructuring plan, in the interests of all stakeholders."

