AtlasEdge appoints Raoul du Plessis as new SVP

In his new position, du Plessis will oversee the company’s business operations division and will focus on driving innovation and ensuring its offerings continue to align with customers’ demands.

He will report directly to AtlasEdge CEO Tesh Durvasula.

With a strong background in digital infrastructure and services, du Plessis brings a wealth of experience spanning IT services, cybersecurity, telecommunications and finance.

Prior to his appointment, he held the position of CIO at Cassava Technologies, having previously spent nearly a decade as group CIO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Du Plessis said: “I am delighted to be joining AtlasEdge at such an exciting moment for the business and the wider industry.“

With strong momentum in customer growth, market expansion, and strategic partnerships, I look forward to contributing to the next phase of AtlasEdge’s success.”

Durvasula continued: “The demand for digital infrastructure is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and AtlasEdge is at the forefront of this transformation. Raoul’s leadership and deep expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our operations and further establishing AtlasEdge as the leading name in European digital infrastructure.”

