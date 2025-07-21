AtlasEdge opens new Stuttgart data centre

The space was built using sustainable modular construction methods that optimise resources and will run entirely on renewable energy, is highly energy efficient and fully complies with the German Energy Efficiency Act (Energieeffizienzgesetz).

With this opening, AtlasEdge now operates eight data centres in Germany.

AtlastEdge managing director for DACH, Georg Raiser, said: “This new facility directly supports businesses in and around one of Germany’s most dynamic and innovative cities.

“Sustainability has been a core consideration throughout, fully aligned with our commitment to creating a truly sustainable digital society.”

AtlasEdge CEO, Tesh Durvasula, said: “We’re proud to deliver a best-in-class facility that meets the growing demand for capacity in Stuttgart.

“Germany, and the DACH region more broadly, is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this opening is another important step as we continue to invest in the next wave of European data centre markets.”

