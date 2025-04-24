AT&T taps Helium’s decentralised Wifi network to expand US coverage

Under the agreement, AT&T customers can connect to Helium’s community Wifi infrastructure, often in areas where traditional cellular networks struggle with cost or coverage limitations.

The move is part of AT&T’s wider strategy around wireless convergence and comes as carriers seek new ways to integrate Wifi and cellular services.

“Working with AT&T is a massive step forward in our mission to bring affordable and accessible connectivity to the masses,” said Amir Haleem, co-founder of Helium and CEO of Helium Mobile.

“Teaming up with such a global leader in the industry allows us to rapidly accelerate the adoption of Helium and provide real-world value to both AT&T and their subscribers.”

The Helium Network consists of more than 90,000 active hotspots in the US and Mexico, with users who deploy these small cell towers being incentivised with cryptocurrency rewards. The company claims nearly half a million people use its network daily.

As part of the partnership, AT&T will leverage Helium’s real-time coverage quality metrics, a tool designed to make network performance data more transparent and actionable for both operators and end users.

The integration also incorporates Passpoint Wifi authentication, helping to automate and secure user access as they move between different types of networks.

AT&T follows other major mobile network operators, such as Telefónica’s Movistar, in tapping Helium’s infrastructure to augment traditional cellular services.

The latest collaboration comes on the heels of Helium Mobile’s launch of its “Zero Plan,” touted as the first free phone plan in the US.

