AT&T expands voice core partnership with Nokia in multi-year deal

The deal, which aims to enhance network security, automation, and operational efficiency while accelerating service deployment, will result in AT&T upgrading its existing Nokia IMS Voice Core to support Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Meanwhile, AT&T will also leverage Nokia’s voice core applications through the Nokia Cloud Platform (NCP), in a bid to streamline network operations and enhance automation.

Additionally, the telecoms giant will implement Nokia’s Digital Operations software solutions, designed for multi-vendor networks, to automate the design, delivery and assurance of customer services at scale.

AT&T's senior vice president of technology and network services, Yigal Elbaz, said: “With focused execution and investment, AT&T continues to make excellent progress in realising automation at all levels of its network and service operations.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nokia to further optimise our network operations and enable new services that better support our customers’ evolving needs.”

Nokia president of cloud and network service, Raghav Sahgal, continued: “As a long-time collaborator with AT&T, Nokia fully understands the important journey AT&T is on to enhance automation, reduce complexity, decrease deployment times, and perform operational workflows faster to better serve its customers, and glean more value from its network.

“Through our network solutions, Nokia will boost AT&T’s network agility, efficiency, and service offerings.”

