AT&T expands voice core partnership with Nokia in multi-year deal
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

AT&T expands voice core partnership with Nokia in multi-year deal

Jasdip Sensi
February 04, 2025 10:03 AM
Nokia new 2

AT&T has extended its long-standing voice core partnership with Nokia through a multi-year expansion deal.

The deal, which aims to enhance network security, automation, and operational efficiency while accelerating service deployment, will result in AT&T upgrading its existing Nokia IMS Voice Core to support Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Meanwhile, AT&T will also leverage Nokia’s voice core applications through the Nokia Cloud Platform (NCP), in a bid to streamline network operations and enhance automation.

Additionally, the telecoms giant will implement Nokia’s Digital Operations software solutions, designed for multi-vendor networks, to automate the design, delivery and assurance of customer services at scale.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

AT&T's senior vice president of technology and network services, Yigal Elbaz, said: “With focused execution and investment, AT&T continues to make excellent progress in realising automation at all levels of its network and service operations.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nokia to further optimise our network operations and enable new services that better support our customers’ evolving needs.”

Nokia president of cloud and network service, Raghav Sahgal, continued: “As a long-time collaborator with AT&T, Nokia fully understands the important journey AT&T is on to enhance automation, reduce complexity, decrease deployment times, and perform operational workflows faster to better serve its customers, and glean more value from its network.

“Through our network solutions, Nokia will boost AT&T’s network agility, efficiency, and service offerings.”

RELATED STORIES

AT&T debuts first-of-its-kind customer guarantee

Nokia signs multi-year AT&T fibre deal

Topics

NewsWirelessServices
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe