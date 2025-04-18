AT&T, AST SpaceMobile secure FCC approval for FirstNet satellite trials

The approval covers tests of FirstNet, AT&T ’s network for US first responders, on public safety's Band 14 spectrum via AST SpaceMobile 's BlueBird satellites.

AT&T and AST SpaceMobile expect the Band 14 satellite trials to begin later this year, with the tests aiming to transform emergency response capabilities in rural and off-grid locations.

The satellite connectivity FirstNet feature will feature unique capabilities that distinguish the terrestrial FirstNet network from commercial alternatives.

It's designed to complement FirstNet's existing coverage solutions, which already include a dedicated fleet of over 180 satellite-based deployable network assets like Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs).

Currently, FirstNet users with capable devices already have access to limited satellite features, including peer-to-peer messaging and emergency satellite services on devices like iPhone 14 or newer (with iOS 16.1+) and Google Pixel 9.

“Satellite connectivity on FirstNet is being built with public safety’s unique needs in mind,” said Matt Walsh, AVP for FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 products at AT&T. “First responders need more than the minimum, and we are excited to continue building out our comprehensive network to serve the public safety community.”

AT&T enjoys a storied partnership with AST SpaceMobile, joining Google and Vodafone as early backers of the satellite firm .

The telco giant tied up with Verizon to share low-band 850 MHz spectrum in an attempt to bring 100% wireless coverage to North America.

The satellite tests come after FirstNet’s 5G network surpassed seven million public safety connections following a recent addition of 20,000 square miles of terrestrial coverage.

RELATED STORIES

FirstNet 5G expands coverage to reach seven million public safety connections

Verizon, AT&T to share low band spectrum for satellite coverage