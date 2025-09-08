Asteroid networks join LINX hubs across Africa

As a result, Asteroid and LINX will work together to transition customer networks currently connected to Asteroid in Mombasa and Nairobi, integrating them into the interconnection hubs in the region.

The migration to LINX will be fully supported to ensure that Asteroid’s customer networks transition smoothly to their new interconnection points in Mombasa and/or Nairobi, the company revealed.

Additionally, during this period, the two company’s technical teams will provide support to customers.

Asteroid CEO, Remco van Mook, said: “We are very proud of our achievements in Kenya over the last five years. Asteroid entering the market drastically changed the landscape for interconnectivity.

“We are excited to have entered into this agreement with LINX and trust that they will continue our mission to support the growth of interconnection in East Africa. This agreement plays into each of our strengths and is the third interconnection market we have successfully incubated.”

Meanwhile, Asteroid customers will be able to maintain and expand their networks locally while gaining access to potential new peers in Kenya and internationally through LINX locations in the UK and US, and soon, Ghana.

They will receive ongoing support from LINX’s 24/7 engineering team and gain access to additional interconnection services, including LINX Private VLAN and specialised solutions such as the Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS).

LINX CEO Jennifer Holmes, added: “We feel very privileged to carry on the baton so to speak. We will drive to continue the amazing work Asteroid has achieved in Kenya and look forward to working with their customers on the next step of their interconnection journey.

“LINX’s priority is to continue to support the growth of interconnection to Kenya to the benefit of the local community and the wider global ecosystem.”

