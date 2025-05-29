AST SpaceMobile partners with DSTA for remote connectivity
AST SpaceMobile has partnered with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to improve connectivity during humanitarian aid, disaster relief and emergency response operations.
The partnership aims to improve situational awareness and coordination in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
As a result, AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network that can connect directly to everyday smartphones.
AST chief commercial officer, Chris Ivory, said: “Our satellite direct-to-smartphone connectivity solution is uniquely suited to support DSTA’s goal of enhancing emergency response through resilient, space-based communications.
“This collaboration reflects our broader mission to connect the unconnected, especially in times of crisis when every second counts.”
DSTA director of advanced systems, Ms Ng Hwee Ping, said: “Communications has always been vital in operations, particularly in times of crisis. Seamless and resilient connectivity is critical for coordinating efforts and timely and accurate incident responses.
“This collaboration with AST SpaceMobile will move the needle for Singapore’s connectivity capabilities, and we’re excited for the prospects the partnership holds.”
