e& & DE-CIX unveil internet corridor between UAE and India

e& has unveiled a new partnership with DE-CIX to launch an internet corridor between UAE and India.

Announced during Capacity Middle East 2025, the partnership aims to provide high-speed internet services across the Middle East and India, offering a seamless online experience.

According to the company, the partnership is set to “revolutionise the digital landscape” by combining its strengths to offer more reliable and faster connectivity for customers.

Subscribe today for free

e& group chief carrier & wholesale officer, Nabil Baccouche, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of our SmartHub Internet Exchange in the UAE and the broader region.

“By leveraging DE-CIX India’s world-class interconnection services, we are committed to delivering unparalleled connectivity and enriching digital experiences for our customers.

“This mutually beneficial partnership not only fits with our vision of fostering a vibrant and interconnected digital ecosystem but also empowers businesses and individuals across various industries to thrive in a seamless digital landscape. Together, we are paving the way for a more integrated and efficient connectivity framework that will benefit all involved.”

DE-CIX India, chief business officer, Sundhir Kunder, added: “I am thrilled that DE-CIX’s unique solution is now available over e&’s Lowest Latency Network, underpinned by speed and quality in Mumbai.

“This will be a force multiplier for us in terms of faster international customer onboarding, bringing in the ease of doing business for them, and is very much in line with our customer delight and customer-first vision. It will simplify access for customers on DE-CIX India’s IXs over an existing connection, reducing cost and time to provision while enabling greater control and reach.”

RELATED STORIES

Why DE-CIX is doubling down on strategic partnerships

e& expands global reach with new hubs