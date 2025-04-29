Arteco expands into data centre market with direct-to-chip coolant line

The firm, formed as a joint venture between Chevron and TotalEnergies, is seeking to capitalise on the growing shift away from traditional air-cooling methods as data centre power densities rise.

Serge Lievens, technology manager at Arteco, said: “In this incredibly exciting era of AI and other technological advancements, we recognised a clear opportunity to combine our decades of cooling expertise with our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, thereby empowering the digital infrastructure of tomorrow.”

Arteco’s new data centre coolant range has been engineered to offer compatibility with a wide variety of metals and elastomers commonly found in data centre infrastructure. The fluids are also designed to resist biofouling, a risk in liquid cooling environments.

The ZITREC EC portfolio includes mono propylene glycol (MPG), mono ethylene glycol (MEG), and water-based formulations, all incorporating organic additive technology (OAT) to enhance corrosion protection and thermal stability. The fluids are intended for use in cold plate-based cooling systems, which transfer heat directly from chips to liquid coolants.

While ZITREC EC includes variants that meet or exceed the industry’s PG25 direct-to-chip cooling standards, Arteco is positioning the offering as a broader service, promoting long-term partnerships with customers through support services such as fluid validation, periodic sampling, and predictive maintenance advice.

The company has also announced plans to expand the portfolio with a bio-based MPG option, complementing its existing recycled MPG-based formulations. The move reflects wider trends in the sector towards sustainability and lower-carbon operational practices.

“In the data centre space, we will continue to proactively co-create with our customers, delivering tailored cooling solutions that meet—and exceed—their most demanding requirements,” said Alexandre Moireau, general manager of Arteco.

