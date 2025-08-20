Arm taps Amazon’s Rami Sinno to spearhead AI chip push

According to Reuters , at Amazon, Sinno played a key role in developing the company’s custom AI chips, known as Trainium and Inferentia, which are designed to train and operate large-scale AI applications.

However, until now, Arm has not produced its own chips, as the company has been traditionally focused on designing architecture and instruction sets, which it then licenses to customers, which include Apple and Nvidia.

In July, Arm revealed it would allocate part of its profits to creating its own chips and related components.

Sinno has held the position of director of engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS) since May 2019.

Prior to this, he spent five years at Arm, where he began as director of engineering of systems and software, before being promoted to VP of engineering.

He has also served in senior positions at Calxeda, Freescale Semiconductor and Intel.

