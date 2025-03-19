Ark raises investment in IdahoIX

As a result, the move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance digital infrastructure in key edge markets across the US, supporting regional economic growth and technological advancement.

IdahoIX offers immediate access to 1GbE and 10GbE port options, a carrier-neutral Boise Data Centre owned and operated by Ark Data Centres and cost-effective connectivity solutions.

It also features a community-driven approach to network expansion, the company stated.

According to the data centre operator, the exchange continues to welcome new participants, providing carriers, content providers and enterprises with enhanced connectivity options via a strong carrier presence.

Ark Data Centers VP of marketing and product strategy, Gabriel Unruh, said: “The continued growth of IdahoIX demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Pacific Northwest's digital infrastructure backbone and fostering technological growth in the region.

"By providing this crucial internet exchange point, we're helping to keep local traffic local, reducing latency, and creating a more resilient internet ecosystem for businesses and residents across the region."

