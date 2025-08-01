Arjun acquires 30% of Data4’s StableCo portfolio

Backed by Arjun’s latest fund and co-investors, this is the company's first investment in the data centre sector.

The stake was purchased from Data4, which owns and operates 1.5 GW of capacity across existing sites and projects.

Arjun now owns 30% of StableCo, which includes hyperscale data centres in Paris, Madrid and Milan, with a total capacity of 244MW. As part of the deal, Data4’s management team will continue to operate the portfolio.

Arjun, partner, Rohini Pahwa, said: “Data4’s StableCo portfolio exemplifies market-leading, essential infrastructure backed by strong management. We are excited to enter the data centre sector with this transaction, having monitored the space for several years.

“We remain committed to our strategy of investing in real infrastructure, in sub-sectors and assets, exhibiting attractive risk adjusted returns underpinned by long-term contracts and operating in countries with a supportive regulatory backdrop. We are pleased to be collaborating with strong partners and a best in class and experienced management team of Data4.”

Data4, CEO, Olivier Micheli, added: “We are pleased to broaden our investor base with the addition of Arjun as a new shareholder.

“This strategic investment reflects strong confidence in Data4’s fundamentals and serves as a clear validation of its international expansion and digital campus development model. Backed by this partnership, Data4 is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and further consolidate its leadership in the European data centre market."

