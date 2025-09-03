Arelion upgrades Scandinavian fibre to meet AI demand

As a result, the company is now installing new high-fibre count cables in existing ducts between Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen.

According to the company, the upgrade will secure long-term fibre availability and strengthen network resilience in the Nordics, providing firms with direct connectivity into Europe, North America and beyond.

Currently, Arelion operates terrestrial routes across Scandinavia, providing diverse access to 13 subsea cables connecting the Nordics and Baltics.

However, due to the investment Arelion will be upgrading its network by connecting hyperscaler data centres with newly constructed last-mile infrastructure.

The company revealed it will complete this network upgrade by 2026, with further investments in the region planned throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

Arelion CEO Daniel Kurgan, said: “By anticipating future demand rather than reacting to it, we built the infrastructure foundation that’s now critical for supporting the AI growth in the Scandinavian region. Installing new cables in our existing ducts will also minimise the impact on the environment compared to constructing a brand-new duct and cable system.

“This strategic upgrade is the first step in a series of ongoing investments, reflecting our long-held ambition to maximise our network assets by enhancing capacity, scalability and diversity. This allows our customers to accelerate their adoption of emerging applications by connecting to Scandinavia’s AI superhighway.”

