Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?
Investor confidence is returning to digital infrastructure, but the deals being done in 2025 look very different from just a few years ago.
Control transactions are back, fibre is consolidating fast, and joint ventures are unlocking capital in a higher-cost environment.
Meanwhile, AI’s infrastructure demands continue to surge despite DeepSeek’s disruptive promise, with hyperscalers doubling down on capacity and power constraints becoming a competitive battleground.
How are dealmakers adapting? And where is the smart money heading next?
