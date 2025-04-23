Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?

Control transactions are back, fibre is consolidating fast, and joint ventures are unlocking capital in a higher-cost environment.

Meanwhile, AI’s infrastructure demands continue to surge despite DeepSeek’s disruptive promise, with hyperscalers doubling down on capacity and power constraints becoming a competitive battleground.

How are dealmakers adapting? And where is the smart money heading next?

