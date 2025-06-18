ARC Clean Technology and Deep Atomic ink deal to power AI data centres with nuclear energy

ARC Clean Technology and Deep Atomic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the deployment of advanced nuclear power, specifically the ARC-100 small modular reactor (SMR), to support the future of hyperscale and edge data infrastructure.

Data centres are among the fastest-growing sources of global electricity demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that data centre electricity consumption could more than double by 2030, driven largely by advances in AI and machine learning workloads.

The ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor, developed by Canada-based ARC Clean Technology, offers a compact, modular design has ability to supply both electricity and high-temperature heat.

According to Bob Braun, chief operating officer of ARC Clean Technology, the ARC-100 is uniquely suited to power modern data operations.

“Data centres are rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand worldwide. The ARC-100 delivers 100 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free power in a compact design that’s ideally suited for high-density AI and computing loads,” he said.

Based in Switzerland and the U.S., Deep Atomic focuses on developing hyperscale and edge data centers powered by small modular reactors. The company connects SMR technology developers with digital infrastructure operators.

“This partnership allows us to bring fully decarbonised, 24/7 power to the compute infrastructure that will define the 21st century,” said William Theron, CEO of Deep Atomic. “Our customers are looking for resilient, scalable energy solutions that align with their sustainability goals. By working with ARC, we can help meet those needs with technology that’s ready now.”

