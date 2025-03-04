Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak pushes for AI transparency
Jasdip Sensi
March 04, 2025 01:34 PM
Apple MWC.jpg

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has called for stricter AI regulation and a shift toward open-source technology to enhance transparency and innovation.

Speaking at Talent Arena, an event organised by Mobile World Capital (MWC), Wozniak addressed key challenges facing the tech industry, stressing the importance of AI transparency.

As a result, he urged developers to disclose how AI models are trained and the sources they use.

He said: “To better judge what we consume, we must know whether the information comes from technology, how the AI has been trained, and what sources it has used.”

Meanwhile, Wozniak also called for the need for responsible regulation. He said: “Today, it is a great technology for reporting on things that have already been said, and perhaps one day, it will be able to think for itself.”

In addition to this, Apple’s co-founder emphasised the value of open-source software, arguing that a more collaborative approach to technology would drive improvements.

“Technology should move towards more open-source code, as this would allow us to go back, review the technology created, and perhaps improve it,” he concluded.

Topics

NewsAI MLFibreSoftware and Automation
