Why is Apple planning to increase AI and data centre spending?

Having already acquired smaller companies this year, Tim Cook highlighted in a call after Apple’s fiscal third-quarter results that Apple is open to buying larger companies to accelerate its AI and data centre capabilities.

“We’re very open to M&A that accelerates our roadmap,” he said during the call, as reported by Reuters. “We are not stuck on a certain size company, although the ones that we have acquired thus far this year are small in nature.

“We basically ask ourselves whether a company can help us accelerate a roadmap, and if they do, then we’re interested.”

The iPhone marker remains at a critical juncture for its business operations. Ever since the global AI boom, critics have said that Apple cannot keep up with its competitors and has delayed several key projects.

However, with fellow tech companies eager to embark on billion-dollar ventures to build out AI data centre operations, Apple is looking to embed AI across more of its offerings. It already develops its own AI chips that are specifically designed for data centre servers, which was designed to optimise AI processing within its facilities.

As part of this new AI push, the company has said it plans to spend more on data centres, where it currently only spends a few billion dollars a year.

As a leading global hyperscaler, Apple operates a large network of data centres to support its services. These services include iCloud, Apple TV+, iMessage and Siri in markets across the US, Denmark and China, with more data centres under construction in Europe.

Its data centres have been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2014, with its renewable energy projects lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 54% from its facilities worldwide.

In April 2025, it was reported that Apple data centres consumed more than 2.5 billion kWh of power throughout 2024 to power its facilities worldwide.

RELATED STORIES

How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments

Qualcomm shares drops, but exceeds Q2 2025 estimates

OpenAI introduces Stargate Norway, its first AI data centre initiative in Europe