Anthropic poaches OpenAI co-founder Durk Kingma
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Anthropic poaches OpenAI co-founder Durk Kingma

Jasdip Sensi
October 03, 2024 10:36 AM
CM- Durk K.png

Anthropic has appointed OpenAI’s co-founder, Durk Kingma, as its new machine-learning researcher.

Announcing the move on social media, Kingma expressed his excitement to join the AI giant to “contribute to their mission of responsible and safe development of AI”.

The post read: “Personal news: I'm joining Anthropic AI. Anthropic's approach to AI development resonates significantly with my own beliefs; looking forward to contributing to Anthropic's mission of developing powerful AI systems responsibly.

“Can't wait to work with their talented team, including a number of great ex-colleagues from OpenAI and Google, and tackle the challenges ahead.”

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Kingma, who lives in the Netherlands, will primarily work remotely for Anthropic, but will visit the San Francisco Bay area as frequently as he can, he added.

This follows the departure of OpenAI co-founder John Schulman, who left in August to join Anthropic to "return to hands-on technical work” and Jan Leike, OpenAI’s former safety lead, who left the organisation in May.

In May, the company made another high-profile hire by bringing on Instagram and Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger as its first head of product.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, previously served as OpenAI's VP of research but reportedly parted ways with the company following a disagreement over its direction.

RELATED STORIES

Chat-GPT rival Anthropic raises $100m from SKT

SKT invests $100m in AI startup, Anthropic

Topics

AppointmentsNewsAI ML
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe