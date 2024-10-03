Anthropic poaches OpenAI co-founder Durk Kingma

Announcing the move on social media, Kingma expressed his excitement to join the AI giant to “contribute to their mission of responsible and safe development of AI”.

The post read: “Personal news: I'm joining Anthropic AI. Anthropic's approach to AI development resonates significantly with my own beliefs; looking forward to contributing to Anthropic's mission of developing powerful AI systems responsibly.

“Can't wait to work with their talented team, including a number of great ex-colleagues from OpenAI and Google, and tackle the challenges ahead.”

Kingma, who lives in the Netherlands, will primarily work remotely for Anthropic, but will visit the San Francisco Bay area as frequently as he can, he added.

This follows the departure of OpenAI co-founder John Schulman, who left in August to join Anthropic to "return to hands-on technical work” and Jan Leike, OpenAI’s former safety lead, who left the organisation in May.

In May, the company made another high-profile hire by bringing on Instagram and Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger as its first head of product.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, previously served as OpenAI's VP of research but reportedly parted ways with the company following a disagreement over its direction.

