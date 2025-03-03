Anritsu and Ookla partner to enhance network monitoring capabilities

The collaboration will enable operators to access real-time data on network performance issues, potentially identifying problems before customer complaints escalate.

By merging Ookla's user data with Anritsu's AI-driven systems, service providers should be able to detect and resolve network disruptions more efficiently.

Ralf Iding, CEO at Anritsu Service Assurance, said: “At Anritsu, our goal is to empower operators with real-time, data-driven insights to enhance service reliability and customer experience.

“Our partnership with Ookla ensures operators have access to critical, real-world user insights, helping them stay ahead of network issues and deliver best-in-class connectivity."

The firms are also exploring the integration of Ookla's Speedtest data into Anritsu's Service Assurance platform, which would allow communications service providers (CSPs) to compare real-world performance results with network-level analytics.

The partnership aims to provide operators with tools to deliver improved service quality to subscribers through enhanced network intelligence and service assurance capabilities.

Chip Strange, chief strategy officer at Ookla, said: “Ookla is committed to providing data-driven intelligence that enhances network performance and customer satisfaction.

By collaborating with Anritsu, we are bridging the gap between network analytics and real user experiences and enabling CSPs to take a more proactive approach to service assurance.”

