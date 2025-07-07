Who is Anne-Sophie Lotgering, NTT Data’s new Europe CEO?

She succeeds Chieri Kimura and will report directly to Abhijit Dubey, president and global CEO of the technology giant.

Lotgering has more than 20 years of leadership experience in IT services and telecommunications, having previously held senior positions at Orange and Microsoft, including general manager at Microsoft Services for Central and Eastern Europe.

Prior to joining NTT, she was CEO of Proximus NXT IT, where she led the integration of B2B operations across the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Commenting on her appointment, Lotgering said: “I am very excited to be joining NTT Data on September 1st as part of Abhijit Dubey’s management team to further drive client centricity, sustainable growth and thought leadership in Europe.

“I cannot wait to meet our clients, partners, and employees and help drive the next era of digital and data transformation.”

Dubey added: “Anne-Sophie’s visionary leadership and wealth of experience in driving digital transformation will play a key role in accelerating our growth and innovation in Europe.

“Her strong track record in delivering profitable growth through strategic client initiatives, along with her deep expertise in transformation and change leadership, makes her an outstanding addition to our team. We’re thrilled to welcome her to NTT Data as we continue to scale innovation and deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

