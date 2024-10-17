Capacity Europe 2024: Angola Cables launches European subsidiary, pens Start Campus partnership

Announced at Capacity Europe 2024, Angola Cables has also partnered with Start Campus to have a point-of-presence (PoP) at their data centre facility in Sines, Portugal.

Subscribe today for free

The new TelCables Europe will offer a range of solutions, including peering, cloud services and interconnectivity solutions.

Angelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables said the launch of TelCables Europe was a logical step to expand its international network.

“As the most interconnected network operator in Africa, we believe that we can play a dynamic role in strengthening connectivity and partnerships between Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world, connecting not just the Portuguese-speaking world, but bringing continents and countries together through more efficient, more flexible, and more secure digital connectivity options,” said Gama.

Angola Cables already delivers low latency connections and IP transit services from Europe to the US and South America through its partnership with the EllaLink cable.

According to Angola Cables, by 2026, the 22 submarine cables that land in Portugal are expected to extend to 124 cable landing stations worldwide, establishing direct cable connections to 75 countries across five continents.

The company’s expansion into the European market will see it launch a new POP at the carrier-neutral Sines site which is among Europe’s largest and most sustainable data centre developments.

“Strategically, it makes sense for us to have a presence and PoP in Europe as we have easy access to EllaLink and our Monet and SACS cables, taking data traffic to and from Europe to the US, South America and Africa,” said Samuel Carvalho, chief marketing officer for Angola Cables.

“The unique location and advanced facilities at SINES DC provide an ideal environment for TelCables Europe to operate and innovate,” notes Carvalho.

Robert Dunn, the CEO of Start Campus, stated that adding Angola Cables and TelCables Europe to its portfolio of network service providers available on-site enhances connectivity options for customers leveraging its Sines site looking to connect to markets in Brazil, Africa, and beyond.

RELATED STORIES

Onix data centre in Ghana to connect to Angola Cables network