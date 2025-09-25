Angola Cables appoints Samuel Carvalho as CEO of TelCables Europe

Carvalho will retain his position as CMO of Angola Cables Group while taking on responsibility for leading the company’s European subsidiary.

In his new role, Carvalho will focus on strengthening TelCables Europe’s position as a key Atlantic digital bridge for backbone networks and operators seeking “front door access” to the US, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East via direct or diverse routing options.

Carvalho explained that TelCables Europe will operate as “an integrated neutral accelerator platform for European carriers, content providers and corporate business.”

Leveraging Angola Cables’ extensive subsea cable portfolio and partnerships, the platform will deliver data centre-to-data centre and cloud-to-cloud connectivity, low-latency IP transit and a wide range of interconnection services, from physical to hybrid multi-cloud deployments.

“The TelCables Europe operation reinforces our global strategy and commitment to expanding the presence of our owned and partner submarine networks in the Atlantic, with scalable connectivity solutions and routing options to meet the growing market demand.

“We can provide alternative routes to carry traffic from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and the US via SACS, MONET, or EllaLink without having to pass through critical points. This ensures more redundancy routing options, greater security and flexibility for our customers.”

Ângelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables Group described Carvalho’s appointment as a natural progression.

“Samuel’s deep understanding of the European telecommunications landscape, combined with his strategic insight and proven leadership abilities within our Global Operations makes him the ideal candidate to drive TelCables Europe’s growth and strengthen our position as a global network operator and Atlantic connectivity leader,” concluded Gama.

RELATED STORIES

New Atlantic ‘super corridor’ to boost digital links between Europe, Americas and Africa

Megaport partners with Angola Cables and Telcables Brasil to boost global connectivity