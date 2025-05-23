American Tower opens first Edge Data Centre in North Carolina
Jasdip Sensi
May 23, 2025 08:55 AM
American Tower has launched its first Edge Data Centre in North Carolina.

Celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raleigh, the new data centre is designed to support the company to deal with the growing demand for advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

These technologies require low latency, robust infrastructure, and strong connections between technology providers, the company stated.

The 4,000 sq ft facility is located at the base of an existing American Tower cellular site, combining wireless and data services in one location.

Key features of the new space include one megawatt of power, with the ability to scale to several megawatts. Each rack supports an average of 15 kilowatts.

The facility is built for maximum uptime, with features such as A/B power design, backup generators, N+1 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, multiple fibre connections, 24/7 customer support and multilayer security.

"Our Edge Data Centres address the need for reliable, low-latency infrastructure by extending computing capabilities beyond traditional centralised models to deliver a more distributed, interoperable edge computing experience for end customers," the company said.

"The Raleigh Data Centre capabilities underscore our focus on providing customers with reliable infrastructure and connectivity, along with the flexibility and scalability to grow and capitalise on new opportunities”.

Jasdip Sensi
