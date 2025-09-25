American Tower, AT&T Mexico resolve dispute over withheld tower rent

In an SEC filing on Tuesday, the US-based towerco confirmed that AT&T Mexico will remit the majority of previously withheld rent and resume regular monthly payments on most of its tower lease obligations.

The operator had ceased payments earlier this year due to a contractual dispute that remains under arbitration.

AT&T Mexico accounted for approximately $300 million of American Tower’s tenant revenue in 2024, making it one of the company’s biggest customers in the Latin American market.

As part of the new arrangement, both parties have agreed to deposit any remaining outstanding rent (as well as future disputed payments) into an irrevocable escrow account, administered by an independent trustee. These funds will be released either following a final arbitration ruling or by mutual consent.

American Tower previously disclosed the dispute in early September but has not commented on proceedings since.

In Q2 2025, American Tower reported mixed results but raised its guidance for full-year property revenue, EBITDA, and AFFO per share. The company also upgraded its net organic growth forecast for its Latin America and Africa/Asia Pacific segments, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance in those regions.

American Tower completed a public offering of senior unsecured notes worth US$575 million, with bonds maturing in 2030 and 2035. This fundraising is intended to refinance existing debt and fund strategic investments across its global operations.

Although the new agreement with AT&T Mexico improves revenue visibility and helps stabilize short-term cash flow, the final outcome of the ongoing arbitration remains an important risk.

