América Móvil finalises takeover of ClaroVTR

The company revealed on Monday that it had exercised a call option to purchase the entirety of Liberty Latin America's remaining shares in ClaroVTR SpA.

The acquisition was carried out under pre-agreed transaction terms established between AMX, LLA UK Holding Limited, ClaroVTR, and affiliates.

The transaction does not require regulatory approval, streamlining the path for América Móvil to fully consolidate its ownership.

As a result of the move, América Móvil now owns 100% of ClaroVTR, marking the next phase in a joint venture initially launched in 2021 between the two telecos.

That deal had originally merged Claro Chile and Liberty’s VTR to create ClaroVTR, in an effort to build a stronger competitor in Chile’s converged telecoms market, combining mobile, fixed, and pay-TV services.

Last year, América Móvil increased its holding in the JV to 91%, but now with full control, the company will make sweeping changes to its operations in Chile. According to a company filing, the firm will initiate a corporate reorganisation of its Chilean affiliates.

"The reorganisation will not affect the interests of holders of debt (including holders of notes) of ClaroVTR and its subsidiaries," América Móvil commented.

The full consolidation of ClaroVTR comes at a critical time for Chile’s telecom sector, which is undergoing intense competitive and regulatory pressure. Operators are being pushed to improve infrastructure, expand 5G coverage, and reduce prices, all while facing a consumer base increasingly sensitive to service quality and pricing.

While financial terms of the latest share acquisition were not disclosed, ClaroVTR, as a combined entity, has aimed to challenge the dominance of incumbents such as Entel and Movistar. Analysts will be closely watching how the restructuring influences market dynamics in the months ahead.

