AMD unveils Embedded EPYC CPUs to tackle AI network traffic demands
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

AMD unveils Embedded EPYC CPUs to tackle AI network traffic demands

Ben Wodecki
March 11, 2025 11:36 AM
Graphic showcasing AMD's new 5th Gen EPYC Embedded 9005 Series

AMD has unveiled an embedded version of its 5th Gen EPYC CPUs to power edge and networking applications.

The EPYC Embedded 9005 Series, unveiled at Embedded World in Germany, are designed to balance compute capabilities with embedded features, enabling it to process more data at faster speeds.

The chips feature a new “Zen 5c” core architecture, which AMD claims offers higher throughput with greater energy efficiency, delivering up to an estimated 1.3x better Performance Per Watt (PPW) compared to rival hardware.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“AI-driven network traffic, exploding data storage requirements and the expansion of industrial edge computing are driving the demand for higher compute performance in embedded platforms,” said Salil Raje, SVP and general manager for adaptive and embedded computing at AMD.

The new EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors support core counts from eight to 192 in a single socket, which the chipmaker said offers an estimated 1.3x increase in socket throughput.

The chips also come with a suite of embedded features, including system reliability and security measures like NTB (Non-Transparent Bridging), which provides enhanced system redundancy and failover capabilities by increasing high availability in fault tolerant multi-host configurations.

They also feature DRAM Flush, which helps prevent data loss in the event of a power failure by flushing data from DRAM to non-volatile memory.

The Embedded 9005 EPYC chips are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2025, with sampling currently available to early access customers.

Datacloud Global Congress2025 600x74.jpg

The chips also come in the SP5 socket form factor, meaning they’re compatible with the prior generation 9004 Series.

“5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded processors bring leadership performance and efficiency to embedded customers, together with the long product lifecycles and enhanced system resiliency they rely on to design confidently and ensure continuous operations in demanding ‘always-on' environments,” Raje added.

The initial versions of AMD’s 5th Gen EPYC CPUs were unveiled last October and have since found themselves powering new HPE server solutions to El Capitan, the world’s most powerful supercomputer.

RELATED STORIES

AMD doubles cash flow as data centre demand drives record revenues

AMD launches 5th gen EPYC CPUs to supercharge enterprise AI, cloud workloads

Topics

NewsAMD
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe