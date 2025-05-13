AMD debuts new EPYC 4005 CPUs as it pushes deeper into data centres

The chipmaker is looking to build on surging demand for its server CPUs, off the back of strong data centre demand that lifted recent earnings .

AMD ’s new 4005 series, developed under the codename Grado, is built on the latest Zen 5 architecture and offers up to 16 cores and 32 threads per chip.

Aimed squarely at single-socket deployments, AMD’s newest line of CPUs supports DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen5 connectivity, and includes SKUs optimised for both high performance and energy efficiency.

Among the highlights is the EPYC 4585PX, which features 128MB of L3 cache thanks to AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology—a configuration designed to accelerate latency-sensitive workloads like databases and real-time analytics.

The series also brings support for AVX-512 instruction sets with a full 512-bit datapath, appealing to compute-heavy applications across cloud and edge environments.

Effectively, AMD is promising more cores, faster memory, and better value than rival hardware from Intel — all in a package aimed at everything from cloud hosters to on-prem deployments.

AMD EPYC 4005 uncovered | Credit: AMD

“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said Derek Dicker, corporate VP for the enterprise and HPC business group at AMD.

“With the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs, we are delivering the right balance of performance, simplicity, and affordability, giving our customers and system partners the ability to deploy enterprise-class solutions that solve everyday business challenges.”

AMD has been making significant strides in recent years to solidify its position in the server CPU market, increasing its market share to challenge Intel 's long-standing dominance.

The firm saw record data centre revenues in 2024, largely drawn from demand for both its Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs.

AMD doubled down on its EPYC line earlier this year, with the launch of embedded editions of its CPUs designed to power edge and networking applications.

Its new 4005 series is set to continue its CPU expansion, featuring the same AM5 socket used for the 4004 Series, meaning enterprises and operators can easily upgrade to the new hardware.

In terms of costs, the new chips start at $239 for the base 4245P, ranging to $699 for the high-end 4585PX.

AMD is pitching the new 4005 chips as a flexible fit for a broad range of form factors, from rack-mounted servers to blades and towers.

The chipmaking giant also touts performance leadership over rival chips in key benchmarks. In internal testing using the Phoronix suite, its 16-core EPYC 4565P processor outperformed Intel’s 8-core Xeon 6369P by up to 83%, while maintaining a competitive price point and energy profile.

Partners, including Lenovo, Supermicro, ASRock Rack, and cloud hosters like OVHcloud and Vultr, are among the early adopters rolling out systems powered by the new chips.

“With AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, Lenovo is providing tailored solutions that prepare small businesses for the AI era,” said Senthil Reddy, executive director of product management for the infrastructure solutions group at Lenovo. “Together, we’re enabling cost-effective, reliable systems that provide enterprise-class features for growing businesses.”

“The AMD EPYC 4005 Series provides straightforward deployment, scalability, high clock speed, energy efficiency, and best-in-class performance,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr.

