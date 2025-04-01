AMD completes £4.9bn ZT Systems acquisition to boost data centre solutions

The acquisition, announced last August , will see ZT’s team join AMD ’s data centre solutions business unit.

While AMD has acquired the server maker, it plans to sell off its data centre infrastructure manufacturing business, with the chipmaking giant confirming it’s “engaged with multiple potential strategic partners” over a potential acquisition.

Forrest Norrod, EVP and general manager of AMD’s data centre solutions business unit, said the acquisition marks a “significant milestone” in the company’s AI strategy.

“With the rapid pace of innovation in AI, reducing the end-to-end design and deployment time of cluster-level data centre AI systems will be a significant competitive advantage for our customers,” Norrod added.

ZT manufactures server systems that power AI and general-purpose computing workloads, with hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure and AWS counted among its customers.

The acquisition provides AMD with the tools to compete more aggressively against Nvidia by offering integrated AI systems tailored for hyperscale environments.

The purchase sees former ZT founder and CEO Frank Zhang join AMD as SVP of ZT Manufacturing, reporting to Norrod, where he will also help lead the divestiture of the manufacturing business.

Former ZT Systems president Doug Huang becomes AMD’s SVP of data centre platform engineering, where he’ll lead design and customer enablement teams.

“We welcome Zhang, Huang and the talented ZT Systems team to AMD, where together we will offer customers both choice and speed to market, allowing them to invest in key areas where they choose to differentiate their AI offerings,” Norrod added.

