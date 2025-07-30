Ambani's Reliance to sell $6bn, 5% stake in Jio: report

According to a report by Bloomberg, the proposed public float is currently under informal discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), despite being significantly lower than the mandatory 25% requirement under Indian securities law.

It added that Reliance is seeking regulatory approval for the reduced stake sale, attributing concerns about the domestic market's capability to absorb a larger offering without impacting pricing or the market.

"Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate has begun informal talks with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to seek approval to bring Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to market with a public float lower than the customary 25%," the sources told Bloomberg.

"Reliance is conveying to regulators that the market doesn't have the depth to absorb a bigger listing," the sources added.

This comes as earlier this month, a separate report revealed that the company decided not to launch the Jio IPO this year.

