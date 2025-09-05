Amazon’s Project Kuiper to power JetBlue Wi-Fi

Starting in 2027, JetBlue will begin installing the technology on select aircraft to boost its free Fly-Fi service with faster speeds and lower latency.

The new partnership with the technology giant aims to offer more reliable connections for streaming and browsing.

Amazon Devices & Services senior VP, Panos Panay, said: “Staying connected is part of everyday life, even when you're traveling.

"With Project Kuiper, we're working to ensure customers can enjoy fast, reliable internet wherever they are - at home or 35,000 feet in the air- and we’re pumped to bring that to life with JetBlue.”

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s plan to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide via a constellation of thousands of LEO satellites.

The system uses laser links to connect satellites into a space-based mesh network, which ties into ground stations and internet hubs. Amazon has already launched more than 100 satellites and is scaling up production for its initial rollout.

JetBlue president Marty St George, said: “Our agreement with Project Kuiper marks an exciting leap forward for us as the hands-down leader in onboard connectivity.

“Whether it’s binge-watching a favourite show, staying connected with loved ones, or wrapping up a work project, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ time in the air as connected and productive as they want it to be.”

