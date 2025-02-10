Amazon expands UK apprenticeships with focus on AI

As a result, the technology giant is providing a diverse range of opportunities across its various businesses, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video and Amazon Devices and Services.

Recruitment is underway for more than 40 programmes, covering fields such as data science, cybersecurity, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety and warehouse operations.

The company noted that most of its courses now incorporate generative AI training.

In its fourth-quarter results, Amazon announced plans to invest approximately £80.66 billion in AI initiatives this year.

Amazon is also launching several new programmes in 2025, including production in the creative industries, data centre operations and facilities operations.

According to the company, over half of the roles will be available to external candidates.

Amazon UK country manager, John Boumphrey said: “The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder or for those who want to pursue a new path.

“This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications.”

