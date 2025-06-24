Starmer hails Amazon’s £40bn investment as massive vote of confidence in UK

The announcement coincides with the government’s launch of its modern Industrial Strategy.

The extensive investment includes the construction of four new fulfillment centres - two of which were previously announced in Hull and Northampton and each expected to create around 2,000 permanent full-time roles.

Additional facilities are planned in the East Midlands, alongside new delivery stations nationwide. This expansion will complement Amazon’s existing network of more than 100 operations buildings throughout the UK.

The investment includes a portion of the £8 billion previously committed towards building, operating, and maintaining data centres in the UK.

The data centre projects alone are forecast to contribute £14 billion to the UK economy between 2024 and 2028, supporting approximately 14,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually, many within small and medium-sized enterprises.

Beyond logistics and technology infrastructure, Amazon’s plan includes redeveloping the historic Bray Film Studios in Berkshire, fuelling the UK’s creative sector with new TV and film productions. The company is also ramping up its investment in skills and training programmes to support workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the investment as a “massive vote of confidence” in the UK’s economic environment and the government’s Plan for Change.

“Amazon’s £40 billion investment adds another major win to Britain’s basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business,” Starmer said. “It means thousands of new jobs—real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves commented that the deal is a powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths.

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who visited Amazon’s London headquarters to mark the announcement, commented:

“Our Modern Industrial Strategy will ensure the UK is the best country to invest and do business,” Reynolds stated. “Seeing massive international firms like Amazon bank on Britain shows we are on the right track. This investment will create highly-skilled jobs and boost living standards across the country.”

Amazon already employs more than 75,000 people in over 100 sites throughout the UK and is planning to offer 1,000 new full-time apprenticeship roles this year.

CEO Andy Jassy commented, “Amazon has been proud to serve our customers in the UK for the past 27 years,” Jassy said. “When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East, we are bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.”

The announcement arrives amid a surge in UK business confidence, with the Lloyds Business Barometer hitting a nine-month high. This optimism is attributed to falling interest rates and new trade agreements with the EU, US, and India, which are expected to reduce costs, protect jobs, and attract further investment.

Since the current government took office, interest rates have dropped four times, while the UK has emerged as the fastest-growing economy within the G7 this year.

