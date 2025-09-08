Altibox Carrier breaks world record with 1.6 Tb/s subsea cable transmission

Altibox Carrier has achieved a world-first by demonstrating a 1.6 terabits per second (Tb/s) single-carrier wavelength transmission on a live, in-service submarine cable.

The transmission was enabled by Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optics technology, showcased on the company’s NO-UK subsea system linking Norway and the United Kingdom.

The 1.6 Tb/s channel ran error-free on Altibox Carrier’s production network and demonstrated a spectral efficiency exceeding 9 bits per second per hertz (b/s/Hz).

“The global data centre market, especially in Norway, is undergoing historic expansion,” said Svein Arild Ims, CEO of Altibox Carrier. “This positions us to deliver higher-capacity, resilient pathways across Europe and to key international hubs.”

Thomas Soerensen, vice president of global submarine solutions at Ciena commented, “Altibox Carrier and Ciena have once again joined forces to reinforce Norway’s position as a leading data centre hub. This industry-first milestone and planned deployment of WaveLogic 6 will allow Altibox Carrier to efficiently scale its network and address surging bandwidth demands driven by AI, cloud and data centre expansion.”

The announcement builds on Altibox Carrier’s earlier network upgrades that expanded capacity on key European routes. The company’s previous enhancements included an 800G upgrade using Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme, alongside a 6500 flexible grid open line system connecting Norway to major digital hubs in Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and Hamburg.

Norway has attracted significant data centre investment since implementing its own data centre strategy in 2018. data centre strategy, titled “Norway as a Data Centre Nation,” aimed to position Norway as a competitive and attractive destination for data centres by addressing key challenges such as high property taxes and limited fibre connectivity.

The plan included incentives like tax exemptions on plant and machinery, alongside efforts to improve infrastructure and streamline regulations for fibre installation. Central to this strategy was Norway’s abundant, low-cost, and renewable hydropower, providing a sustainable energy source for the power-intensive data centre industry. The success of this initiative led to a follow-up strategy in 2021.

Earlier this year Google announced its first Norwegian hyperscale data centre, valued at EUR600 million. Expected to be fully operational by 2026, it will rank among the world’s largest data centres and will play a crucial role in managing a significant portion of Google’s global data storage needs.

