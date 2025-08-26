AirTrunk locks in record A$16bn green financing to fund APAC, Japan growth

The multi-transaction structure, which excludes AirTrunk's operations in Japan, spans greenfield and operational assets across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

AirTrunk commented in a statement that it has now raised over A$18 billion in total across its platform, making it one of the largest issuers of sustainable finance in the global data centre sector. The refinancing is backed by a consortium of more than 60 banks and financial institutions.

"This A$16+ billion equivalent refinancing is a major milestone in AirTrunk’s sustainable finance journey, driving both innovation and transparency," said Luke Stephens, vice president and treasurer at AirTrunk.

"We’ve consistently pushed boundaries to drive responsible growth and create meaningful social value."

The financing comprises four sustainability-linked transactions, structured as green loans or sustainability-linked loans (SLLs). A major part of the package is Singapore’s largest-ever green data centre loan: a S$2.25 billion green loan to fund the upcoming AirTrunk SGP2 facility in Loyang.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, the company has closed the largest green loan in the entire APJ region. The first globally to include margin adjustments linked to a social impact programme.

AirTrunk has integrated sustainability Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) into its financing structure, including goals around energy and water efficiency, renewable energy integration, and gender pay equity.

AirTrunk has taken the unusual step of weaving disaster relief funding into its financing framework. Margin savings achieved through sustainability performance will directly support emergency response efforts in local communities.

This latest funding round follows AirTrunk’s acquisition in 2024 by global investment giant Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), in a deal valued at over A$24 billion. Since then, the company has been accelerating its infrastructure buildout across the APJ region.

"By linking all A$18 billion of our financing to sustainability, we demonstrate our long-term commitment to scale responsibly — building essential digital infrastructure to power the digital economy while delivering lasting positive environmental and social impact,” said Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk.

