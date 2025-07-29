Airtel’s Nxtra expands green energy partnership beyond 200 MW

Under the agreement, 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy will be supplied via Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected plants.

With this deal, the total contracted capacity between the partners now exceeds 200 MW, the company revealed. Meanwhile, the energy will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, sourced from projects located in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Nxtra by Airtel, Ashish Arora said: “Sustainability is not just a commitment- it is our responsibility and our opportunity to lead. By powering our digital infrastructure with over 200 MW of renewable energy through our partnership with AMPIN, we are setting new standards for the industry.

“This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability and ensuring tangible climate impact. At Nxtra, we are determined to drive innovation and inspire action, ensuring that our operations not only support India’s digital growth but also protect its environment for generations to come.”

AMPIN Energy Transition, Pinaki Battacharyya, added: “With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100% energy transition. Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centre space shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association.”

