Bharti Airtel lands 2Africa Pearls cable in India with Meta and centre3

Bharti Airtel has announced the successful landing of the 2Africa Pearls subsea cable in India. Once completed, the 2Africa cable system is set to become the world’s longest subsea cable.

The cable connects India to Africa and Europe through the Middle East, Airtel serves as the official landing partner for the 2Africa Pearls cable in India which was laid in partnership with center3 and Meta.

The subsea system brings over 100Tbps (terabits per second) of international capacity.

Sharat Sinha, director & CEO of Airtel Business, commented on the project, “We are thrilled to bring the 2Africa Pearls cable to India, further enhancing our network resilience. With this investment, we are diversifying our global network to ensure high uptime, reliability, and superior quality for our customers.”

The 2Africa Pearls is part of the 2Africa cable system, which is on track to become the world's longest subsea cable upon completion, spanning over 45,000 kilometres.

The system is backed by a consortium including Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, with Alcatel Submarine Networks responsible for its manufacturing and installation.

Airtel has invested in 34 subsea cables worldwide, including the recently landed SEA-ME-WE-6 cable in Chennai and Mumbai.

Airtel has invested in 34 cables globally with some of the recent ones including 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) and Equiano.

Apart from these cables that connect India to key regions like APAC, Europe, the Middle East and US, Airtel’s global subsea network investments also include large cable systems like i2i Cable Network (i2icn), Europe India Gateway (EIG), IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, AAG, Unity, EASSy, Gulf Bridge International (GBI) and Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA Cable).

