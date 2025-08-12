Airtel Africa & Vodacom Group partner to drive digital inclusion across Africa

Both organisations will work to support markets such as Mozambique, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), subject to regulatory approvals.

The agreement represents a transformative milestone in promoting digital inclusion and expanding access to reliable connectivity across Africa.

Initially, the partnership is focusing on sharing fibre networks and tower infrastructure to accelerate the roll-out of digital services across these critical markets. As a result, both companies hope to increase connectivity for customers, while also reducing infrastructure costs for operators and improving speed-to-market.

“Providing connectivity to empower people is at the core of our strategy. Our partnership with Airtel Africa is a proactive step forward in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and connected digital future for the continent,” says Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

“Through infrastructure sharing, we can provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age. As we fulfil our ambition to connect 260 million customers by 2030, the need for scalable and cost-efficient network solutions becomes increasingly significant."

By leveraging existing infrastructure, the collaboration hopes to deliver improved connectivity, faster internet speeds and more reliable services. This hopes to enhance customer experience, but also provide better access to digital services for more people across these countries.

Particularly in underserved areas, the need for stronger connectivity is more vital than ever before. Vodacom and Airtel are recognising this and say they are committed to working together to help bridge the digital divide that still exists across Africa.

Joosub adds: “This partnership provides us with the opportunity to narrow the digital divide, empowering more individuals and communities through digitalisation across the continent. It is aligned with our purpose to connect for a better future.”

Airtel Africa’s CEO Sunil Taldar adds: “This partnership is aligned with our unwavering commitment to delighting our customers by always making our network available to them even in the remotest locations.

“Working with Vodacom, we will open greater access to digital and financial opportunities which will transform the lives of our customers while complying with all regulatory requirements.”

Despite being competitors in the industry, both Vodacom and Airtel have recognised an urgent need to collaborate to provide the essential critical infrastructure required to build more resilient networks. This, they say, must be supported with strong capacity to support emerging digital technologies like AI, in addition to the growing need for data-enabled products and services.

Taldar adds: “Accelerating the deployment of fibre connectivity is a key enabler in the acceleration of 4G and 5G technologies in Africa to deliver the high-speed, low-latency and reliable connections needed for modern digital applications.

“This partnership allows for further opportunities for both operators to enhance network performance, extend coverage, and increase mobile, fixed, and financial services leveraging a broader footprint on the continent.”

