AI-RAN Alliance, Linux Foundation team to advance the 6G evolution

Both the AI-RAN Alliance and LF Networking, the hub for open-source network projects under the Linux Foundation, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revolutionise AI-RAN (AI Radio Access Networks).

The collaboration is designed to bring together Linux Foundation’s open development model and the AI-RAN Alliance’s mission to optimise AI-RAN. This aims to enhance network performance and flexibility through open innovation.

“AI is rapidly transforming the way radio networks are built and managed,” says Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation.

“This collaboration with the AI-RAN Alliance enables us to bring open source principles and cloud native innovation into the AI-native RAN space, ensuring transparency, interoperability and industry-wide impact as we evolve toward 6G.”

Under the terms of the MoU, both organisations will work together to support shared goals and promote progress in AI-RAN.

The AI-RAN Alliance is a global consortium that is dedicated to accelerating the integration of AI into Radio Access Networks. First established in 2024, it has united leading companies and researchers to advance open and practical approaches to building AI-native wireless networks.

On the pathway to 6G connectivity, the Alliance is eager to enable experimentation, sharing knowledge and real-world performance to support the next generation of mobile infrastructure.

“We're excited to work more closely with LF Networking and its vibrant open-source community,” says Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow at SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology.

“This agreement reinforces our commitment to building an open, inclusive platform for innovation in AI for RAN, AI and RAN and AI on RAN. By aligning with LF Networking, we're making it easier for developers, vendors and operators to collaborate across boundaries and deliver AI-powered networks at scale.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson, SoftBank advance AI-powered RAN with Nvidia

Nvidia unveils AI-powered telco tools to drive 6G & RAN automation

Tech Mahindra joins AI-RAN Alliance to strengthen AI in telecoms