Aduna and Syniverse unite to bring scalable network APIs to global enterprises

Aduna, a global aggregator of telecom network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse.

The partnership enables Syniverse to integrate directly into Aduna’s aggregated API framework, which unifies access to network capabilities from operators around the globe.

This integration provides Syniverse and its customers with seamless, standardised access to mission-critical network APIs—such as SIM Swap, Number Verification, and Device Location.

Syniverse handles more than one trillion messages annually, powering secure, scalable communication solutions for Global 2000 enterprises across sectors including financial services, retail, travel, and media.

By utilising Aduna’s platform, Syniverse will be able to offer real-time network intelligence to enterprises looking to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and combat evolving fraud threats.

“Aduna is building the foundation for the future of programmable connectivity,” said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse.

“This partnership allows us to offer our customers secure, real-time network intelligence at scale—accelerating digital transformation and protecting against rising fraud threats.”

“Syniverse brings deep CPaaS expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and global scale,” said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. “Together, we're making it easier for businesses to tap into the power of the world’s mobile networks.”

In the months ahead, the two firms will work jointly on expanding support for additional APIs and onboarding new developers, carriers, and enterprises onto the platform.

