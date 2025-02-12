Aduna expands ecosystem with Infobip partnership

As a result, the partnership will broaden the global reach and adoption of network APIs while reshaping the digital services landscape, the company stated.

Additionally, it will accelerate the growth of the network API ecosystem by tapping Infobip’s market connections.

In September of last year, telecom operators and Ericsson announced the new venture aimed at simplifying the supply of network APIs from network operators, with Vonage and Google Cloud as the initial channel partners.

These telecom operators include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, commented: “Partnering with Infobip will take us another step closer to eliminating barriers faced by developers, empowering them to unlock the full potential of mobile networks.

“By leveraging Infobip's expertise and global reach, we will enable developers on leading platforms to seamlessly access advanced network capabilities worldwide through common APIs."

Matija Ražem, chief commercial telecom officer at Infobip, added: “Infobip’s solution-oriented go-to-market strategy leverages our own and partners’ professional services, which allows us to bring CPaaS to customers for more developer-focused initiatives.

“We continue to expand our partner and developer ecosystem, network APIs, self-serve capabilities, and advanced security features. We are excited to partner with Aduna, this historic new venture in the telecom industry.”

