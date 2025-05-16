Transforming the stadium experience: How 5G is revolutionising live sports

Stadiums are no longer just venues for live sports; they are evolving into high-tech hubs that enhance both fan engagement and professional operations.

At the forefront of this transformation are industry leaders such as Orange Business, Extreme Networks, and Verizon, all leveraging 5G and edge computing to revolutionise the way spectators and professionals interact with live events.

From seamless connectivity to AI-driven media production and inclusive accessibility features, the future of stadium technology is here.

The role of 5G in creating a connected stadium

Guillaume Chabas, head of Innovation at Orange Business and head of the 5G Lab at the Orange Vélodrome, describes the modern stadium as a "small city" that must cater to thousands of fans while also supporting businesses, broadcasters, security personnel, and venue operators.

"It’s a unique environment where we can test innovations in real-time, with real users, in real conditions," Chabas explains.

One of the most significant upgrades at the Orange Vélodrome has been the deployment of private 5G networks to improve connectivity.

"Fans today expect seamless digital experiences," Chabas says. "They want to share emotions in real time, stream high-quality videos, and access in-depth insights about the game—all of which require a network that is best-in-class."

To meet these demands, Orange Business has upgraded the stadium’s infrastructure ahead of major events like the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Beyond connectivity, the company is leveraging augmented reality (AR) to bring a new dimension to live sports.

One key innovation is Immersiv.io, an AR-powered solution that allows fans to scan the pitch with their smartphones and instantly access live player stats, heat maps, and game analytics. "At home, you have expert commentary and in-depth analysis," says Chabas.

"We wanted to bring that same experience inside the stadium, where fans only have the crowd noise." By integrating low-latency edge computing directly into the stadium’s network, Orange Business ensures that this real-time AR experience remains fluid and responsive.

Accessibility: Making stadiums inclusive for all

Beyond enhancing fan experiences, Orange Business is committed to improving stadium accessibility. One of the standout initiatives is Touch2See, a solution designed specifically for visually impaired fans.

Using a tactile tablet, spectators can "feel" the movement of the ball in real time, thanks to haptic feedback paired with live audio descriptions. "One fan told me, ‘I can see the whole field—it’s amazing,’" Chabas recalls. "That was a powerful moment for us because it showed how technology can create profound, inclusive experiences."

This initiative aligns with a broader trend in stadium design, where accessibility is no longer an afterthought but an essential part of the fan experience. "It’s not just about developing new technologies—it’s about making sure they serve real needs," says Chabas.

5G enhancing stadium operations

While much of the focus is on fan engagement, 5G is also transforming behind-the-scenes stadium operations. From security teams to media professionals, thousands of people work at live events to ensure everything runs smoothly.

One example is how photographers and press agencies are leveraging 5G+ for Camera to streamline real-time media production.

"Traditionally, photographers had to take pictures, run to their laptops at half-time, upload images, and then rush back to the field," Chabas explains. "With 5G, they can now instantly send high-quality images from their cameras directly to the press agency."

AI-powered tools like Moment Lab further enhance this capability, automatically tagging and categorising images based on player recognition and brand placement. "A press agency can now instantly find the perfect shot of a specific player with the ball, rather than sifting through thousands of images," says Chabas. "It’s about making workflows more efficient so professionals can focus on their craft."

Beyond the Orange Vélodrome, Orange Business is looking at how these technologies can be applied in other stadiums and venues across Europe. But Chabas believes the real opportunity extends beyond sports.

"We see stadiums as a testbed for innovation," he explains. "The same challenges—high-density crowds, real-time connectivity, and business operations- exist in airports, train stations, and major public events." By applying 5G slicing, edge computing, and AI-driven solutions to these environments, Orange Business is helping venues operate more efficiently and deliver seamless experiences to visitors.

One of the most practical applications of this technology is in cashless payments at food and beverage stands. "During peak times, we saw a 5% failure rate in transactions due to network delays," Chabas notes. By implementing network slicing, Orange Business ensured that payment services received priority bandwidth, reducing wait times and improving efficiency.

Extreme Networks: Powering the Super Bowl and beyond

For over 12 years, Extreme Networks has been the official Wifi analytics provider for the NFL and the Super Bowl, delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions to redefine how fans engage with the game.

“Extreme Networks has continuously worked to enhance the fan experience by delivering high-density Wi-Fi, real-time analytics, and a reliable connectivity backbone that supports everything from biometrics to PoS systems,” says John Burke, VP, Americas systems engineering at Extreme Networks.

In previous Super Bowls, Extreme Networks focused on providing high-performance Wifi that could handle massive data spikes during key moments. Last year, for instance, network traffic surged when Taylor Swift appeared on the jumbotron.

These spikes demonstrate the increasing demand for real-time digital engagement, as fans share photos, videos, and updates instantly. The technology also supports other critical functions, including mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and biometrics, ensuring a smooth, tech-enabled experience for all attendees.

Looking beyond the Super Bowl, the future of stadium connectivity is poised to become even more personalised and immersive.

Burke believes the convergence of digital and physical engagement will redefine live sports experiences. “Fans increasingly expect a blended stadium experience where digital and physical engagement merge seamlessly,” he notes.

Verizon and the future of smart venues

As sports and entertainment venues worldwide compete to captivate a new generation of tech-savvy fans, Verizon Business is aiming to redefine what it means to experience a live sporting event.

Leighton Griffiths, global domains lead for sports and venues at Verizon, highlights the transformative role of 5G in stadiums like Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield.

“Verizon’s expertise in the North American stadium market is exceptional,” Griffiths says. “Week after week, we see announcements for NASCAR or NFL partnerships. I was fascinated by why North America was so advanced compared to international markets.”

This technological lead stems from the structure of American sports, where extensive intervals and quarter breaks create natural opportunities for fans to engage with technology for food, beverage, and merchandise. However, the global market is beginning to adopt a North American approach, especially with the rising popularity of U.S. sports abroad.

At the core of Verizon's capabilities is 5G technology. "We’re the NFL's official 5G partner in the U.S., enabling fan-wide 5G access for an enhanced experience. But private networks are essential too, allowing critical services like low-latency communication, which is vital for coach-to-coach dialogue during games," Griffiths explains.

Griffiths envisions a future where private networks become the standard for stadium operations. “Imagine real-time body-worn cameras, AI-powered analytics for security, and seamless communications across vast venues. The reliability and non-contended nature of private 5G make it ideal for such applications, as traditional public networks often can’t handle the same demand.”

The road ahead: 5G, 6G, and smart stadiums

As the industry evolves, 5G and future technologies like 6G will drive the digital ecosystem within stadiums, enabling venues to attract brands and sponsors eager to connect with fans digitally. "With every new spectrum release, we unlock new possibilities," says Griffiths. "Fans want to engage in more experiential, technology-enhanced ways, and venues that embrace this will stand out."

For Orange Business, Extreme Networks, and Verizon, the mission is clear: to deliver innovative solutions that elevate the game-day experience. With 5G at the centre of this transformation, the future of live events looks smarter, more immersive, and more connected than ever.

